KMLE Country wants to hook you up with 2 Harkins movie passes!

How to Win:

Listen to KMLE 107.9 early this week!

Listen to “Beat Nina” this Monday through Wednesday!

to “Beat Nina” this Monday through Wednesday! Also listen to Alana Lynn this Monday & Tuesday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079

Be the selected caller and the passes are yours!

For more information about Harkins, click here.