By Robyn Collins

Country singer Lee Brice was two-fisting at his son Ryker’s 4th birthday this weekend.

The father of three posted this adorable picture with his wife Sara, with a bottle in one hand and a beer in the other. Check out the photo below.

The couple recently welcomed their bottle drinker, daughter Trulee Nanette Brice, on June 2, to the family. She has two big brothers, Takoda and Ryker.

Prior to her birth, the singer shared his new song about sons, “Boy,” which is the lead single to Brice’s fourth, self-titled studio album.