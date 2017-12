Congratulations to Garth Brooks on notching another #1 single with “Ask Me How I Know”!! The last time Garth has a #1 single was over a decade ago with “More Than A Memory” “Ask Me How I Know” was written by Mitch Rossell, who has been the opening act on Garth’s World Tour for the past year.

“Ask Me How I know” was recorded for Garth’s Gunslinger album, released in 2016. This latest #1 is Garth’s 19th chart-topper!! Go Garth!!