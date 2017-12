WalletHub is a personal finance website based in Washington D.C. and recently their analysts compared more than 180 cities across 35 key indicators of safety. The data set ranges from assaults per capita to unemployment rate to road quality. Here are what the determined to be the “Safest Cities In America”:

Nashua, NH South Burlington, VT Warwick, RI Columbia, MD Gilbert, AZ Fargo, ND Lewiston, ME Plano, TX Portland, ME Brownsville, TX

The full list can be found here!