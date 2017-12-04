Beat Nina for Tickets to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill!

The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving you a shot at tickets to see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at Talking Stick Resort Arena!

How to Win:

Listen to The New KMLE @ 107.9 this Wednesday through Friday!

  • Listen to Chris & Nina this Wednesday until Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079!
  • Be the selected caller and “Beat Nina” for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: July 20, 2018
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
  • Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!

