ON DEMAND: ‘Count on Country’ – Dedicated to Las Vegas Victims

By Lauren Hoffman

Did you Count on Country with us on Giving Tuesday? On November 28, we broadcasted a nation-wide and commercial-free special dedicated to raising awareness and aid for the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.

The Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman, heroic first responders, and performers from the Route 91 Harvest Festival, joined us and our hosts, Big & Rich, to #CountonCountry. Throughout the program, your favorite country stars continued to help heal all of us affected by the tragedy.

Count on Country featured exclusive interviews with Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Chris Janson, Brothers Osborne, and many more of your favorite country stars. They all discussed how music plays a significant role when bringing communities together, and they share the many tales of heroism that took place after the life-altering event in Las Vegas.

Listen to the broadcast below anytime, on demand: