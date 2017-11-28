Nominees For The 60th GRAMMY Awards HERE!! [LIST]

The nominations for the 60th GRAMMY Awards are here! They take place January 28th in New York City. Here are the nominations…
Record Of The Year
(Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.)
• Redbone
Childish Gambino
Ludwig Goransson, producer; Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson, Riley Mackin & Ruben Rivera, engineers/mixers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer
Track from: “Awaken, My Love!”
• Despacito
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
Josh Gudwin, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, producers; Josh Gudwin & Jaycen Joshua, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
• The Story Of O.J.
JAY-Z
JAY-Z & No I.D., producers; Jimmy Douglas & Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
• HUMBLE.
Kendrick Lamar
Mike Will Made It, producer; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, James Hunt & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
• 24K Magic
Bruno Mars
Shampoo Press & Curl, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer
Track from: 24K Magic
Album Of The Year
(Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.)
• “Awaken, My Love!”
Childish Gambino
Ludwig Goransson, producer; Bryan Carrigan, Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson, Riley Mackin & Ruben Rivera, engineers/mixers; Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer
• 4:44
JAY-Z
JAY-Z & No I.D., producers; Jimmy Douglas & Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton, engineers/mixers; Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
• DAMN.
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Dahi, Sounwave & Anthony Tiffith, producers; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, James Hunt & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; K. Duckworth, D. Natche, M. Spears & A. Tiffith, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
• Melodrama
Lorde
Jack Antonoff & Lorde, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Ella Yelich-O’Connor, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
• 24K Magic
Bruno Mars
Shampoo Press & Curl, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer
Song Of The Year
(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• Despacito
Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
• 4:44
Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
Track from: 4:44
• Issues
Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)
• 1-800-273-8255
Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
• That’s What I Like
Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Track from: 24K Magic
Best New Artist
(An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.)
• Alessia Cara
• Khalid
• Lil Uzi Vert
• Julia Michaels
• SZA
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.)
• Love So Soft
Kelly Clarkson
• Praying
Kesha
Track from: Rainbow
• Million Reasons
Lady Gaga
Track from: Joanne
• What About Us
P!nk
• Shape Of You
Ed Sheeran
Track from: ÷ (Divide)
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.)
• Something Just Like This
The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Track from: Memories…Do Not Open
• Despacito
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
• Thunder
Imagine Dragons
Track from: Evolve
• Feel It Still
Portugal. The Man
Track from: Woodstock
• Stay
Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.)
• Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)
Michael Bublé
• Triplicate
Bob Dylan
• In Full Swing
Seth MacFarlane
• Wonderland
Sarah McLachlan
• Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
(Various Artists)
Dae Bennett, Producer
Best Pop Vocal Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.)
• Kaleidoscope EP
Coldplay
• Lust For Life
Lana Del Rey
• Evolve
Imagine Dragons
• Rainbow
Kesha
• Joanne
Lady Gaga
• ÷ (Divide)
Ed Sheeran
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Dance Recording
(For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.)
• Bambro Koyo Ganda
Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
Bonobo, producer; Bonobo, mixer
Track from: Migration
• Cola
Camelphat & Elderbrook
Mike Di Scala, Elderbrook & David Whelan, producers; Mike Di Scala, Elderbrook & David Whelan, mixers
• Andromeda
Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
Damon Albarn, Jamie Hewlett, Remi Kabaka & Anthony Khan, producers; Stephen Sedgwick, mixer
Track from: Humanz
• Tonite
LCD Soundsystem
James Murphy, producer; James Murphy, mixer
Track from: American Dream
• Line Of Sight
Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair
Clayton Knight & Harrison Mills, producers; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer
Track from: A Moment Apart
Best Dance/Electronic Album
(For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.)
• Migration
Bonobo
• 3-D The Catalogue
Kraftwerk
• Mura Masa
Mura Masa
• A Moment Apart
Odesza
• What Now
Sylvan Esso
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
(For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.)
• What If
The Jerry Douglas Band
The Jerry Douglas Band
• Spirit
Alex Han
Alex Han
• Mount Royal
Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
• Prototype
Jeff Lorber Fusion
Jeff Lorber Fusion
• Bad Hombre
Antonio Sanchez
Antonio Sanchez
ROCK
Best Rock Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.)
• You Want It Darker
Leonard Cohen
Track from: You Want It Darker
• The Promise
Chris Cornell
• Run
Foo Fighters
Track from: Concrete And Gold
• No Good
Kaleo
Track from: A/B
• Go To War
Nothing More
Best Metal Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.)
• Invisible Enemy
August Burns Red
• Black Hoodie
Body Count
Track from: Bloodlust
• Forever
Code Orange
Track from: Forever
• Sultan’s Curse
Mastodon
Track from: Emperor Of Sand
• Clockworks
Meshuggah
Track from: The Violent Sleep Of Reason
Best Rock Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• Atlas, Rise!
James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
Track from: Hardwired…To Self-Destruct
• Blood In The Cut
JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)
Track from: Every Where Is Some Where
• Go To War
Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)
• Run
Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Track from: Concrete And Gold
• The Stage
Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)
Track from: The Stage
Best Rock Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.)
• Emperor Of Sand
Mastodon
• Hardwired…To Self-Destruct
Metallica
• The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Nothing More
• Villains
Queens Of The Stone Age
• A Deeper Understanding
The War On Drugs
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album
(Vocal or Instrumental.)
• Everything Now
Arcade Fire
• Humanz
Gorillaz
• American Dream
LCD Soundsystem
• Pure Comedy
Father John Misty
• Sleep Well Beast
The National
R&B
Best R&B Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.)
• Get You
Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
Track from: Freudian
• Distraction
Kehlani
Track from: SweetSexySavage
• High
Ledisi
Track from: Let Love Rule
• That’s What I Like
Bruno Mars
Track from: 24K Magic
• The Weekend
SZA
Track from: Ctrl
Best Traditional R&B Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.)
• Laugh And Move On
The Baylor Project
Track from: The Journey
• Redbone
Childish Gambino
Track from: “Awaken, My Love!”
• What I’m Feelin’
Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones
Track from: What I’m Feelin’
• All The Way
Ledisi
Track from: Let Love Rule
• Still
Mali Music
Track from: The Transition Of Mali
Best R&B Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• First Began
PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Track from: Gumbo
• Location
Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)
Track from: American Teen
• Redbone
Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
Track from: “Awaken, My Love!”
• Supermodel
Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)
Track from: Ctrl
• That’s What I Like
Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Track from: 24K Magic
Best Urban Contemporary Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.)
• Free 6LACK
6LACK
• “Awaken, My Love!”
Childish Gambino
• American Teen
Khalid
• Ctrl
SZA
• Starboy
The Weeknd
Best R&B Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.)
• Freudian
Daniel Caesar
• Let Love Rule
Ledisi
• 24K Magic
Bruno Mars
• Gumbo
PJ Morton
• Feel The Real
Musiq Soulchild
RAP
Best Rap Performance
(For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.)
• Bounce Back
Big Sean
• Bodak Yellow
Cardi B
• 4:44
JAY-Z
• HUMBLE.
Kendrick Lamar
• Bad And Boujee
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap/Sung Performance
(For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.)
• PRBLMS
6LACK
• Crew
Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
Track from: At What Cost
• Family Feud
JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé
Track from: 4:44
• LOYALTY.
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
Track from: Damn.
• Love Galore
SZA Featuring Travis Scott
Track from: Ctrl
Best Rap Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• Bodak Yellow
Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)
• Chase Me
Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)
Track from: Baby Driver (Music From The Motion Picture)
• HUMBLE.
K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
• Sassy
M. Evans & E. Gabouer, songwriters (Rapsody)
• The Story Of O.J.
Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)
Best Rap Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.)
• 4:44
JAY-Z
• DAMN.
Kendrick Lamar
• Culture
Migos
• Laila’s Wisdom
Rapsody
• Flower Boy
Tyler, The Creator
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.)
• Body Like A Back Road
Sam Hunt
• Losing You
Alison Krauss
Track from: Windy City
• Tin Man
Miranda Lambert
Track from: The Weight Of These Wings
• I Could Use A Love Song
Maren Morris
Track from: Hero
• Either Way
Chris Stapleton
Track from: From A Room: Volume 1
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.)
• It Ain’t My Fault
Brothers Osborne
Track from: Pawn Shop
• My Old Man
Zac Brown Band
Track from: Welcome Home
• You Look Good
Lady Antebellum
Track from: Heart Break
• Better Man
Little Big Town
Track from: The Breaker
• Drinkin’ Problem
Midland
Track from: On The Rocks
Best Country Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• Better Man
Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
Track from: The Breaker
• Body Like A Back Road
Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)
• Broken Halos
Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Track from: From A Room: Volume 1
• Drinkin’ Problem
Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)
• Tin Man
Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Track from: The Weight Of These Wings
Best Country Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.)
• Cosmic Hallelujah
Kenny Chesney
• Heart Break
Lady Antebellum
• The Breaker
Little Big Town
• Life Changes
Thomas Rhett
• From A Room: Volume 1
Chris Stapleton
NEW AGE
Best New Age Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.)
• Reflection
Brian Eno
• SongVersation: Medicine
India.Arie
• Dancing On Water
Peter Kater
• Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5
Kitaro
• Spiral Revelation
Steve Roach
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
(For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.)
• Can’t Remember Why
Sara Caswell, soloist
Track from: Whispers On The Wind (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)
• Dance Of Shiva
Billy Childs, soloist
Track from: Rebirth
• Whisper Not
Fred Hersch, soloist
Track from: Open Book
• Miles Beyond
John McLaughlin, soloist
Track from: Live @ Ronnie Scott’s (John McLaughlin & The 4th Dimension)
• Ilimba
Chris Potter, soloist
Track from: The Dreamer Is The Dream
Best Jazz Vocal Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.)
• The Journey
The Baylor Project
• A Social Call
Jazzmeia Horn
• Bad Ass And Blind
Raul Midón
• Porter Plays Porter
Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
• Dreams And Daggers
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.)
• Uptown, Downtown
Bill Charlap Trio
• Rebirth
Billy Childs
• Project Freedom
Joey DeFrancesco & The People
• Open Book
Fred Hersch
• The Dreamer Is The Dream
Chris Potter
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.)
• MONK’estra Vol. 2
John Beasley
• Jigsaw
Alan Ferber Big Band
• Bringin’ It
Christian McBride Big Band
• Homecoming
Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
• Whispers On The Wind
Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge
Best Latin Jazz Album
(For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.)
• Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter
Antonio Adolfo
• Oddara
Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
• Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos
Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
• Típico
Miguel Zenón
• Jazz Tango
Pablo Ziegler Trio
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
Best Gospel Performance/Song
(This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.)
• Too Hard Not To
Tina Campbell
Tina Campbell; Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell, songwriters
• You Deserve It
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn; David Bloom, JJ Hairston, Phontane Demond Reed & Cortez Vaughn, songwriters
Track from: You Deserve It
• Better Days
Le’Andria
Le’Andria
Track from: Greenleaf Soundtrack – Season 2
• My Life
The Walls Group
The Walls Group; Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins, Damien Farmer, Damon Thomas, Ahjah Walls & Darrel Walls, songwriters
• Never Have To Be Alone
CeCe Winans
CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters
Track from: Let Them Fall In Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
(This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.)
• Oh My Soul
Casting Crowns
Casting Crowns; Mark Hall & Bernie Herms, songwriters
Track from: The Very Next Thing
• Clean
Natalie Grant
Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, songwriter
Track from: Be One
• What A Beautiful Name
Hillsong Worship
Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters
Track from: Let There Be Light
• Even If
MercyMe
MercyMe; David Garcia, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, MercyMe & Tim Timmons, songwriters
Track from: Lifer
• Hills And Valleys
Tauren Wells
Tauren Wells; Chuck Butler, Jonathan Smith & Tauren Wells, songwriters
Track from: Hills And Valleys
Best Gospel Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.)
• Crossover: Live From Music City
Travis Greene
• Bigger Than Me
Le’Andria
• Close
Marvin Sapp
• Sunday Song
Anita Wilson
• Let Them Fall In Love
CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.)
• Rise
Danny Gokey
• Echoes (Deluxe Edition)
Matt Maher
• Lifer
MercyMe
• Hills And Valleys
Tauren Wells
• Chain Breaker
Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.)
• The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1
The Collingsworth Family
The Collingsworth Family
• Give Me Jesus
Larry Cordle
Larry Cordle
• Resurrection
Joseph Habedank
Joseph Habedank
• Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire
• Hope For All Nations
Karen Peck & New River
Karen Peck & New River
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.)
• Lo Único Constante
Alex Cuba
• Mis Planes Son Amarte
Juanes
• Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017
La Santa Cecilia
• Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)
Natalia Lafourcade
• El Dorado
Shakira
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.)
• Ayo
Bomba Estéreo
• Pa’ Fuera
C4 Trío & Desorden Público
• Salvavidas De Hielo
Jorge Drexler
• El Paradise
Los Amigos Invisibles
• Residente
Residente
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
Best American Roots Performance
(For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).)
• Killer Diller Blues
Alabama Shakes
Alabama Shakes
Track from: The American Epic Sessions (Deluxe)
• Let My Mother Live
Blind Boys Of Alabama
Blind Boys Of Alabama
Track from: Almost Home
• Arkansas Farmboy
Glen Campbell
Glen Campbell
Track from: Adiós
• Steer Your Way
Leonard Cohen
Leonard Cohen
Track from: You Want It Darker
• I Never Cared For You
Alison Krauss
Alison Krauss
Track from: Windy City
Best American Roots Song
(A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• Cumberland Gap
David Rawlings
David Rawlings & Gillian Welch, songwriters (David Rawlings)
Track from: Poor David’s Almanack
• I Wish You Well
The Mavericks
Raul Malo & Alan Miller, songwriters (The Mavericks)
Track from: Brand New Day
• If We Were Vampires
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)
Track from: The Nashville Sound
• It Ain’t Over Yet
Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
Rodney Crowell, songwriter (Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White)
Track from: Close Ties
• My Only True Friend
Gregg Allman
Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard, songwriters (Gregg Allman)
Track from: Southern Blood
Best Americana Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.)
• Southern Blood
Gregg Allman
• Shine On Rainy Day
Brent Cobb
• Beast Epic
Iron & Wine
• The Nashville Sound
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
• Brand New Day
The Mavericks
Best Bluegrass Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.)
• Fiddler’s Dream
Michael Cleveland
• Laws Of Gravity
The Infamous Stringdusters
• Original
Bobby Osborne
• Universal Favorite
Noam Pikelny
• All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live]
Rhonda Vincent And The Rage
Best Traditional Blues Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.)
• Migration Blues
Eric Bibb
• Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
• Roll And Tumble
R.L. Boyce
• Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train
Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
• Blue & Lonesome
The Rolling Stones
Best Contemporary Blues Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.)
• Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
• Recorded Live In Lafayette
Sonny Landreth
• TajMo
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
• Got Soul
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
• Live From The Fox Oakland
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Best Folk Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.)
• Mental Illness
Aimee Mann
• Semper Femina
Laura Marling
• The Queen Of Hearts
Offa Rex
• You Don’t Own Me Anymore
The Secret Sisters
• The Laughing Apple
Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Best Regional Roots Music Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.)
• Top Of The Mountain
Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers
• Ho’okena 3.0
Ho’okena
• Kalenda
Lost Bayou Ramblers
• Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live]
Northern Cree
• Pua Kiele
Josh Tatofi
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.)
• Chronology
Chronixx
• Lost In Paradise
Common Kings
• Wash House Ting
J Boog
• Stony Hill
Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
• Avrakedabra
Morgan Heritage
CHILDREN’S
Best Children’s Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.)
• Brighter Side
Gustafer Yellowgold
• Feel What U Feel
Lisa Loeb
• Lemonade
Justin Roberts
• Rise Shine #Woke
Alphabet Rockers
• Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album
(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.)
• The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas
Dave Chappelle
• Cinco
Jim Gaffigan
• Jerry Before Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld
• A Speck Of Dust
Sarah Silverman
• What Now?
Kevin Hart