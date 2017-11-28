Nominees For The 60th GRAMMY Awards HERE!! [LIST]

The nominations for the 60th GRAMMY Awards are here! They take place January 28th in New York City. Here are the nominations…

Record Of The Year

(Award to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.)

• Redbone

Childish Gambino

Ludwig Goransson, producer; Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson, Riley Mackin & Ruben Rivera, engineers/mixers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer

Track from: “Awaken, My Love!”

• Despacito

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

Josh Gudwin, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, producers; Josh Gudwin & Jaycen Joshua, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

• The Story Of O.J.

JAY-Z

JAY-Z & No I.D., producers; Jimmy Douglas & Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton, engineers/mixers; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

• HUMBLE.

Kendrick Lamar

Mike Will Made It, producer; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, James Hunt & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

• 24K Magic

Bruno Mars

Shampoo Press & Curl, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer

Track from: 24K Magic

Album Of The Year

(Award to Artist(s) and to Featured Artist(s), Songwriter(s) of new material, Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer(s) credited with at least 33% playing time of the album, if other than Artist.)

• “Awaken, My Love!”

Childish Gambino

Ludwig Goransson, producer; Bryan Carrigan, Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson, Riley Mackin & Ruben Rivera, engineers/mixers; Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer

• 4:44

JAY-Z

JAY-Z & No I.D., producers; Jimmy Douglas & Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton, engineers/mixers; Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

• DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Dahi, Sounwave & Anthony Tiffith, producers; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, James Hunt & Matt Schaeffer, engineers/mixers; K. Duckworth, D. Natche, M. Spears & A. Tiffith, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer

• Melodrama

Lorde

Jack Antonoff & Lorde, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Ella Yelich-O’Connor, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

• 24K Magic

Bruno Mars

Shampoo Press & Curl, producers; Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers/mixers; Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer

Song Of The Year

(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Despacito

Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

• 4:44

Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

Track from: 4:44

• Issues

Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

• 1-800-273-8255

Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

• That’s What I Like

Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Track from: 24K Magic

Best New Artist

(An artist will be considered for Best New Artist if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape.)

• Alessia Cara

• Khalid

• Lil Uzi Vert

• Julia Michaels

• SZA

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Love So Soft

Kelly Clarkson

• Praying

Kesha

Track from: Rainbow

• Million Reasons

Lady Gaga

Track from: Joanne

• What About Us

P!nk

• Shape Of You

Ed Sheeran

Track from: ÷ (Divide)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Something Just Like This

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Track from: Memories…Do Not Open

• Despacito

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

• Thunder

Imagine Dragons

Track from: Evolve

• Feel It Still

Portugal. The Man

Track from: Woodstock

• Stay

Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new traditional pop recordings.)

• Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)

Michael Bublé

• Triplicate

Bob Dylan

• In Full Swing

Seth MacFarlane

• Wonderland

Sarah McLachlan

• Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

(Various Artists)

Dae Bennett, Producer

Best Pop Vocal Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal pop recordings.)

• Kaleidoscope EP

Coldplay

• Lust For Life

Lana Del Rey

• Evolve

Imagine Dragons

• Rainbow

Kesha

• Joanne

Lady Gaga

• ÷ (Divide)

Ed Sheeran

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

Best Dance Recording

(For solo, duo, group or collaborative performances. Vocal or Instrumental. Singles or tracks only.)

• Bambro Koyo Ganda

Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

Bonobo, producer; Bonobo, mixer

Track from: Migration

• Cola

Camelphat & Elderbrook

Mike Di Scala, Elderbrook & David Whelan, producers; Mike Di Scala, Elderbrook & David Whelan, mixers

• Andromeda

Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

Damon Albarn, Jamie Hewlett, Remi Kabaka & Anthony Khan, producers; Stephen Sedgwick, mixer

Track from: Humanz

• Tonite

LCD Soundsystem

James Murphy, producer; James Murphy, mixer

Track from: American Dream

• Line Of Sight

Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Clayton Knight & Harrison Mills, producers; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer

Track from: A Moment Apart

Best Dance/Electronic Album

(For vocal or instrumental albums. Albums only.)

• Migration

Bonobo

• 3-D The Catalogue

Kraftwerk

• Mura Masa

Mura Masa

• A Moment Apart

Odesza

• What Now

Sylvan Esso

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

(For albums containing approximately 51% or more playing time of instrumental material. For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.)

• What If

The Jerry Douglas Band

The Jerry Douglas Band

• Spirit

Alex Han

Alex Han

• Mount Royal

Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

• Prototype

Jeff Lorber Fusion

Jeff Lorber Fusion

• Bad Hombre

Antonio Sanchez

Antonio Sanchez

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative rock recordings.)

• You Want It Darker

Leonard Cohen

Track from: You Want It Darker

• The Promise

Chris Cornell

• Run

Foo Fighters

Track from: Concrete And Gold

• No Good

Kaleo

Track from: A/B

• Go To War

Nothing More

Best Metal Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group or collaborative metal recordings.)

• Invisible Enemy

August Burns Red

• Black Hoodie

Body Count

Track from: Bloodlust

• Forever

Code Orange

Track from: Forever

• Sultan’s Curse

Mastodon

Track from: Emperor Of Sand

• Clockworks

Meshuggah

Track from: The Violent Sleep Of Reason

Best Rock Song

(A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Rock, Hard Rock and Metal songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Atlas, Rise!

James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

Track from: Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

• Blood In The Cut

JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

Track from: Every Where Is Some Where

• Go To War

Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

• Run

Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Track from: Concrete And Gold

• The Stage

Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Track from: The Stage

Best Rock Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rock, hard rock or metal recordings.)

• Emperor Of Sand

Mastodon

• Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

Metallica

• The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Nothing More

• Villains

Queens Of The Stone Age

• A Deeper Understanding

The War On Drugs

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

(Vocal or Instrumental.)

• Everything Now

Arcade Fire

• Humanz

Gorillaz

• American Dream

LCD Soundsystem

• Pure Comedy

Father John Misty

• Sleep Well Beast

The National

R&B

Best R&B Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental R&B recordings.)

• Get You

Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

Track from: Freudian

• Distraction

Kehlani

Track from: SweetSexySavage

• High

Ledisi

Track from: Let Love Rule

• That’s What I Like

Bruno Mars

Track from: 24K Magic

• The Weekend

SZA

Track from: Ctrl

Best Traditional R&B Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental traditional R&B recordings.)

• Laugh And Move On

The Baylor Project

Track from: The Journey

• Redbone

Childish Gambino

Track from: “Awaken, My Love!”

• What I’m Feelin’

Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones

Track from: What I’m Feelin’

• All The Way

Ledisi

Track from: Let Love Rule

• Still

Mali Music

Track from: The Transition Of Mali

Best R&B Song

(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• First Began

PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Track from: Gumbo

• Location

Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

Track from: American Teen

• Redbone

Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Track from: “Awaken, My Love!”

• Supermodel

Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

Track from: Ctrl

• That’s What I Like

Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Track from: 24K Magic

Best Urban Contemporary Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded contemporary vocal tracks derivative of R&B.)

• Free 6LACK

6LACK

• “Awaken, My Love!”

Childish Gambino

• American Teen

Khalid

• Ctrl

SZA

• Starboy

The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new R&B recordings.)

• Freudian

Daniel Caesar

• Let Love Rule

Ledisi

• 24K Magic

Bruno Mars

• Gumbo

PJ Morton

• Feel The Real

Musiq Soulchild

RAP

Best Rap Performance

(For a Rap performance. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Bounce Back

Big Sean

• Bodak Yellow

Cardi B

• 4:44

JAY-Z

• HUMBLE.

Kendrick Lamar

• Bad And Boujee

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

(For a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and Rap.)

• PRBLMS

6LACK

• Crew

Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

Track from: At What Cost

• Family Feud

JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé

Track from: 4:44

• LOYALTY.

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

Track from: Damn.

• Love Galore

SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Track from: Ctrl

Best Rap Song

(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Bodak Yellow

Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

• Chase Me

Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

Track from: Baby Driver (Music From The Motion Picture)

• HUMBLE.

K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

• Sassy

M. Evans & E. Gabouer, songwriters (Rapsody)

• The Story Of O.J.

Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (JAY-Z)

Best Rap Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new rap recordings.)

• 4:44

JAY-Z

• DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar

• Culture

Migos

• Laila’s Wisdom

Rapsody

• Flower Boy

Tyler, The Creator

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental solo country recordings.)

• Body Like A Back Road

Sam Hunt

• Losing You

Alison Krauss

Track from: Windy City

• Tin Man

Miranda Lambert

Track from: The Weight Of These Wings

• I Could Use A Love Song

Maren Morris

Track from: Hero

• Either Way

Chris Stapleton

Track from: From A Room: Volume 1

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental duo/group or collaborative country recordings.)

• It Ain’t My Fault

Brothers Osborne

Track from: Pawn Shop

• My Old Man

Zac Brown Band

Track from: Welcome Home

• You Look Good

Lady Antebellum

Track from: Heart Break

• Better Man

Little Big Town

Track from: The Breaker

• Drinkin’ Problem

Midland

Track from: On The Rocks

Best Country Song

(A Songwriter(s) Award. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Better Man

Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

Track from: The Breaker

• Body Like A Back Road

Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

• Broken Halos

Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Track from: From A Room: Volume 1

• Drinkin’ Problem

Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

• Tin Man

Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Track from: The Weight Of These Wings

Best Country Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new country recordings.)

• Cosmic Hallelujah

Kenny Chesney

• Heart Break

Lady Antebellum

• The Breaker

Little Big Town

• Life Changes

Thomas Rhett

• From A Room: Volume 1

Chris Stapleton

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental new age recordings.)

• Reflection

Brian Eno

• SongVersation: Medicine

India.Arie

• Dancing On Water

Peter Kater

• Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5

Kitaro

• Spiral Revelation

Steve Roach

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

(For an instrumental jazz solo performance. Two equal performers on one recording may be eligible as one entry. If the soloist listed appears on a recording billed to another artist, the latter’s name is in parenthesis for identification. Singles or Tracks only.)

• Can’t Remember Why

Sara Caswell, soloist

Track from: Whispers On The Wind (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

• Dance Of Shiva

Billy Childs, soloist

Track from: Rebirth

• Whisper Not

Fred Hersch, soloist

Track from: Open Book

• Miles Beyond

John McLaughlin, soloist

Track from: Live @ Ronnie Scott’s (John McLaughlin & The 4th Dimension)

• Ilimba

Chris Potter, soloist

Track from: The Dreamer Is The Dream

Best Jazz Vocal Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal jazz recordings.)

• The Journey

The Baylor Project

• A Social Call

Jazzmeia Horn

• Bad Ass And Blind

Raul Midón

• Porter Plays Porter

Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

• Dreams And Daggers

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new instrumental jazz recordings.)

• Uptown, Downtown

Bill Charlap Trio

• Rebirth

Billy Childs

• Project Freedom

Joey DeFrancesco & The People

• Open Book

Fred Hersch

• The Dreamer Is The Dream

Chris Potter

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new ensemble jazz recordings.)

• MONK’estra Vol. 2

John Beasley

• Jigsaw

Alan Ferber Big Band

• Bringin’ It

Christian McBride Big Band

• Homecoming

Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

• Whispers On The Wind

Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge

Best Latin Jazz Album

(For vocal or instrumental albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material. The intent of this category is to recognize recordings that represent the blending of jazz with Latin, Iberian-American, Brazilian, and Argentinian tango music.)

• Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter

Antonio Adolfo

• Oddara

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

• Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos

Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

• Típico

Miguel Zenón

• Jazz Tango

Pablo Ziegler Trio

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

Best Gospel Performance/Song

(This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best traditional Christian, roots gospel or contemporary gospel single or track.)

• Too Hard Not To

Tina Campbell

Tina Campbell; Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell, songwriters

• You Deserve It

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn; David Bloom, JJ Hairston, Phontane Demond Reed & Cortez Vaughn, songwriters

Track from: You Deserve It

• Better Days

Le’Andria

Le’Andria

Track from: Greenleaf Soundtrack – Season 2

• My Life

The Walls Group

The Walls Group; Warryn Campbell, Eric Dawkins, Damien Farmer, Damon Thomas, Ahjah Walls & Darrel Walls, songwriters

• Never Have To Be Alone

CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill & Alvin Love III, songwriters

Track from: Let Them Fall In Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

(This award is given to the artist(s) and songwriter(s) (for new compositions) for the best contemporary Christian pop, Christian rap/hip-hop, or Christian rock single or track.)

• Oh My Soul

Casting Crowns

Casting Crowns; Mark Hall & Bernie Herms, songwriters

Track from: The Very Next Thing

• Clean

Natalie Grant

Natalie Grant; Natalie Grant, songwriter

Track from: Be One

• What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

Hillsong Worship; Ben Fielding & Brooke Ligertwood, songwriters

Track from: Let There Be Light

• Even If

MercyMe

MercyMe; David Garcia, Ben Glover, Crystal Lewis, MercyMe & Tim Timmons, songwriters

Track from: Lifer

• Hills And Valleys

Tauren Wells

Tauren Wells; Chuck Butler, Jonathan Smith & Tauren Wells, songwriters

Track from: Hills And Valleys

Best Gospel Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional or contemporary/R&B gospel music recordings.)

• Crossover: Live From Music City

Travis Greene

• Bigger Than Me

Le’Andria

• Close

Marvin Sapp

• Sunday Song

Anita Wilson

• Let Them Fall In Love

CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, contemporary Christian music, including pop, rap/hip hop, or rock recordings.)

• Rise

Danny Gokey

• Echoes (Deluxe Edition)

Matt Maher

• Lifer

MercyMe

• Hills And Valleys

Tauren Wells

• Chain Breaker

Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded, vocal, traditional/roots gospel music, including country, Southern gospel, bluegrass, and Americana recordings.)

• The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1

The Collingsworth Family

The Collingsworth Family

• Give Me Jesus

Larry Cordle

Larry Cordle

• Resurrection

Joseph Habedank

Joseph Habedank

• Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire

• Hope For All Nations

Karen Peck & New River

Karen Peck & New River

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin pop recordings.)

• Lo Único Constante

Alex Cuba

• Mis Planes Son Amarte

Juanes

• Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017

La Santa Cecilia

• Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

Natalia Lafourcade

• El Dorado

Shakira

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Latin rock, urban or alternative recordings.)

• Ayo

Bomba Estéreo

• Pa’ Fuera

C4 Trío & Desorden Público

• Salvavidas De Hielo

Jorge Drexler

• El Paradise

Los Amigos Invisibles

• Residente

Residente

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

Best American Roots Performance

(For new vocal or instrumental American Roots recordings. This is for performances in the style of any of the subgenres encompassed in the American Roots Music field including Americana, bluegrass, blues, folk or regional roots. Award to the artist(s).)

• Killer Diller Blues

Alabama Shakes

Alabama Shakes

Track from: The American Epic Sessions (Deluxe)

• Let My Mother Live

Blind Boys Of Alabama

Blind Boys Of Alabama

Track from: Almost Home

• Arkansas Farmboy

Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell

Track from: Adiós

• Steer Your Way

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen

Track from: You Want It Darker

• I Never Cared For You

Alison Krauss

Alison Krauss

Track from: Windy City

Best American Roots Song

(A Songwriter(s) Award. Includes Americana, bluegrass, traditional blues, contemporary blues, folk or regional roots songs. A song is eligible if it was first released or if it first achieved prominence during the Eligibility Year. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Cumberland Gap

David Rawlings

David Rawlings & Gillian Welch, songwriters (David Rawlings)

Track from: Poor David’s Almanack

• I Wish You Well

The Mavericks

Raul Malo & Alan Miller, songwriters (The Mavericks)

Track from: Brand New Day

• If We Were Vampires

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit)

Track from: The Nashville Sound

• It Ain’t Over Yet

Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White

Rodney Crowell, songwriter (Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White)

Track from: Close Ties

• My Only True Friend

Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman & Scott Sharrard, songwriters (Gregg Allman)

Track from: Southern Blood

Best Americana Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Americana recordings.)

• Southern Blood

Gregg Allman

• Shine On Rainy Day

Brent Cobb

• Beast Epic

Iron & Wine

• The Nashville Sound

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

• Brand New Day

The Mavericks

Best Bluegrass Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental bluegrass recordings.)

• Fiddler’s Dream

Michael Cleveland

• Laws Of Gravity

The Infamous Stringdusters

• Original

Bobby Osborne

• Universal Favorite

Noam Pikelny

• All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live]

Rhonda Vincent And The Rage

Best Traditional Blues Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental traditional blues recordings.)

• Migration Blues

Eric Bibb

• Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

• Roll And Tumble

R.L. Boyce

• Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train

Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

• Blue & Lonesome

The Rolling Stones

Best Contemporary Blues Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental contemporary blues recordings.)

• Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

• Recorded Live In Lafayette

Sonny Landreth

• TajMo

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

• Got Soul

Robert Randolph & The Family Band

• Live From The Fox Oakland

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Folk Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental folk recordings.)

• Mental Illness

Aimee Mann

• Semper Femina

Laura Marling

• The Queen Of Hearts

Offa Rex

• You Don’t Own Me Anymore

The Secret Sisters

• The Laughing Apple

Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Best Regional Roots Music Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.)

• Top Of The Mountain

Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers

• Ho’okena 3.0

Ho’okena

• Kalenda

Lost Bayou Ramblers

• Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live]

Northern Cree

• Pua Kiele

Josh Tatofi

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new reggae recordings.)

• Chronology

Chronixx

• Lost In Paradise

Common Kings

• Wash House Ting

J Boog

• Stony Hill

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

• Avrakedabra

Morgan Heritage

CHILDREN’S

Best Children’s Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical or spoken word recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.)

• Brighter Side

Gustafer Yellowgold

• Feel What U Feel

Lisa Loeb

• Lemonade

Justin Roberts

• Rise Shine #Woke

Alphabet Rockers

• Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

(For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new recordings.)

• The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas

Dave Chappelle

• Cinco

Jim Gaffigan

• Jerry Before Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld

• A Speck Of Dust

Sarah Silverman

• What Now?

Kevin Hart