Win tickets to Merry Main Street!

The New KMLE 107.9 wants to hook you up with a family 4-pack of ice skating passes at the Merry Main Street Festival in Downtown Mesa!

How to Win:

Listen to Alana Lynn this Monday through Friday!

  • Call in to 602-260-1079 when given the cue to call
  • Be the selected caller for your shot at tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: November 24 to January 5, 2018
  • Address: E Main St & W Main St & N Center St, Mesa, AZ 85201

For more information,  click here!

