Former Glee star Naya Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an incident she had with her husband Ryan Dorsey over the weekend.

Police responded to a domestic violence complaint in Chesapeake, West Virginia Saturday night. Dorsey claimed that Rivera hit him multiple times. He had injuries consistent with his claims, and even had a video taken during the alleged incident to support it.

Rivera was released on a $1000 bond and was picked up by her father-in-law.