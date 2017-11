The KMLE crew and Jared Marshall had a blast at Sanderson Ford for Operation Santa Claus! They gave away a pair of Waste Management tickets to one lucky winner! Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made a special appearance from the North Pole to help out with the toy donations.

Click the link to see all the fun they had: http://kmle1079.radio.com/photo-galleries/2017/11/16/operation-santa-claus-w-jared-marshall-11-16-17/