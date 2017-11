The KMLE Krew and Jared Marshall had at blast at Denim and Diamonds! Not only was it Ladies Night, but it was also Chase Rice’s album release party! Chase performed some of his new songs off his new album and some old favorites for the crowd. After his performance Jared interviewed him on stage and let some of the fans ask Chase some questions. Twenty lucky winners also got a chance to meet Chase after!!

