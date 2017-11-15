Go Iniside Kane Brown’s Tour Bus

By Scott T. Sterling

With Kane Brown still posted up in Chicago after performing at last night’s Toast to the Troops show, the breakout country singer was kind enough to give Radio.com an exclusive tour of his tour bus.

Brown reveals that he’s been playing hot new video game Cuphead, calling it “one of my favorite things right now.”

Brown also shared his fondness for salty snacks, including pizza rolls and chips.

Further inside the bus, the singer shows off the bunk area where the guys sleep, including his own space that’s littered with shoes and his fiancée’s blanket to keep it homey.

There’s a recording space in the back, which Brown calls the “dropbox full of bangers,” adding that the bass is loud enough to give a back massage if a visitor sits in the right spot.

The rising star is still humble regarding his meteoric rise in the world of country music, talking about how hard it was to leave his “dream job” working for FedEx to take a chance on music.

“I got a little more change in my pocket, I can help my family now without them having to struggle, and I don’t look at life any different,” he says when asked how things are different for him now. “I feel like I can be a role model now. I just want to make my fans happy and put smiles on people’s faces.”

