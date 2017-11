Country music superstar Blake Shelton is People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2017!!

Blake Shelton, 41, is currently one of four coaches on the hit TV show The Voice and is dating Gwen Stefani of No Doubt.

When the news was announced yesterday, National Pickle Day, Blake took his humor to Twitter like he usually does.

Previous winners have included Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum, Adam Levine and David Beckham.