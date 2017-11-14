Thomas Rhett Set to Perform at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Halftime Show

By Scott T. Sterling

Are you ready for some football? Thomas Rhett is ready.

The country star has revealed that he’s set to perform at halftime of this year’s big Thanksgiving Day NFL game in Dallas when the Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rhett made the big reveal with a humorous video where he talks about loving the fall season, including “pumpkin everything.” Check it out below.

The Cowboys-Chargers game will be broadcast Thanksgiving Day at 1:30PT/4:30ET on CBS.