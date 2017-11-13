Hunter Hayes Shares Cinematic ‘You Should Be Loved’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Hunter Hayves has shared the official music video for “You Should Be Loved” as the first installment of a three-part “mini-movie” entitled Pictures.

“Pictures is a totally new experience for me,” Hayes told Forbes. “We’ve never done anything like this and I love how it takes you out of current reality and transports you to a different time and place entirely, where each song tells a piece of the story. With part one I’m only able to share the beginning, so I can’t wait for the fans to hear the new music and watch as the rest of the story is told along the way!”

The first video is a throwback 1950s-styled clip that tells two separate stories; one chronicles a young couple falling in love at first sight, while the other shows a teenage girl trying to get away from an abusive boyfriend.

Fans will have an opportunity to attend the movie’s premiere early next year at Regal Cinemas in Nashville featuring a panel with the actors, director and screenwriter and a live performance from Hayes himself.

Check out the new clip below.