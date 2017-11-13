Carrie Underwood Breaks Wrist in Fall on Steps Outside Home

By Jon Wiederhorn

Carrie Underwood is at home in Nashville recovering from a broken wrist she suffered on Friday night.

“Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home,” her publicist said in a statement. “While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall.”

Yesterday (Nov. 12), Underwood posted a note to her fans on social media. “Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody . . . I’ll be alright . . . might just take some time . . . glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

Her husband, ex-NHL star Mike Fisher, was in the hospital when she was treated. “[Fisher] was able to make it back into town that night to be with her and she was released from the hospital.” The rep added that a full “recovery will take some time and she appreciates all prayers and well wishes.”

Underwood had to cancel her scheduled appearance at the Country Rising benefit yesterday (Nov. 12) in Nashville.