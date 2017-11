By Scott T. Sterling

Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber welcomed the couple’s firstborn son over the weekend.

Barrett Hardy-Clay Gilbert was born at 1:37PM on Nov. 11 at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, Ga. (via People). He was born weighing 6 lbs., 7 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

Gilbert shared a precious photograph of his son on Instagram simply captioned: “speechless.” See it below.