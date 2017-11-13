Blake Shelton Remembers Brother Richie with Heartfelt Message

By Scott T. Sterling

Blake Shelton has shared a remembrance of his brother Richie, who died in a car accident when the country star was just a teen.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Blake Shelton’s ‘Texoma Shore’

“Lost my brother 27 years ago today. I was only 14 at the time but it changed my life forever,” Shelton wrote on Twitter. “Made me realize that life is precious and there’s no time like RIGHT NOW to go for it… We still miss you Richie!!”

See Shelton’s post below.