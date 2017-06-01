By Omar Soussi

Country artist Fiona Culley performed live at the KMLE Country Live Event on Thursday June 1st. The British singer/songwriter has performed several of her songs from Anywhere with You, Better Alone, and Act like a Lady.

Though country isn’t as popular in England as it is in the States, Culley developed her love of country songs through her father as he played songs from the likes of Linda Ronstadt, Alison Krauss and Trisha Yearwood. This plus the rural countryside that she grew up inspired the artist to go all in on being a country singer. After touring throughout Europe, she eventually took a trip across the “pond” and found herself in Nashville. During her time in Nashville, she decided to record and performed a cover video of Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Thinking Out Loud”. One day later, she would find that this video would crack over 2 millions views on Youtube. She still continues to write and perform and has been introduced to legendary producer Paul Worley so her stock is continuously on the rise.

