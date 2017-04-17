By Nina
Filed Under:savant salon, shelby lea photography, wedding belles az, Wedding dress

This weekend, Nina D and her fiance Dean went to Wedding Belles AZ to pick out Nina’s wedding dress!! Nina had narrowed it down to several dresses and was up in the air on whether or not it would be okay to have Dean help with her final decision.

Thanks to Natalie at Wedding Belles AZ for making this magical moment so special with Ronnie Harris Films, Shelby Lea Photography, Garden Gate Flowers, The Great Gadsby Bakery, as well as Marlene and Natalie from Savant Salon!!

