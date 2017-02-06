(Michael Loccisano/Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

CNN mixed up Faith Evans with Faith Hill on Twitter on Friday, February 3, and the internet responded.

Faith Hill is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder https://t.co/AFZrE2RnjG pic.twitter.com/XBzxS8wejv — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2017

About 10 minutes later, CNN realized the error and issued a correction, but left up the original tweet.

Correction: Faith *Evans is releasing an album of duets with The Notorious B.I.G, 20 years after his murder https://t.co/AFZrE2RnjG pic.twitter.com/lTYfCsBUU6 — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2017

Faith Hill replied with this tweet and seems to be all about it!!

