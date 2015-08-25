Ladies, brace yourselves. Word is that Country bachelor Brett Eldredge has a girlfriend!! Whaaaaattt??!! Yesss!!! And you’ve probably seen her in his video!!

The buzzzz is that the Victoria Secret Model in his “Lose My Mind” video is actually his girlfriend and that they’ve been dating for the past few months!! Whaaaaatttt??!!

Her name is Rachel Hilbert and he recently serenaded her at one of his concerts!! Check out their photos on her instagram page!!