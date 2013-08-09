Sheryl Crow (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for New Hope Academy)

Back in April we told you about Luke Bryan buying Jason Aldean a 1976 bright red Bronco. Now, Jason has tricked it out. The entire car, inside and out, is red and black in honor of his favorite football team, the Georgia Bulldogs. He also had a couple cards with spades on them from a deck of cards embroidered in his seats. It’s like a vegas casino inside. He also got a lift kit as well.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announced that they will continue their Soul2Soul show at the Venetian in Las Vegas. They start up again Oct. 25 and will continue until April.

Sheryl Crow tweeted a picture of herself wearing an eyepatch. She said “So this is what happens when you play tennis with your kids…someone has a good forehand.” She got hurt, but no word on if it was Wyatt her older boy or Levi who is three.