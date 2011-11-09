This is the most thorough attempt we’ve ever seen to rank the 50 states by driving ability. So let’s
get ready to JUDGE…
All 50 states got ranked by fatalities per million miles driven, number of tickets, drunk driving rates,
and careless driving rates. Then the ranks in those categories were averaged out.
And the state with the WORST drivers in the country is . . . Louisiana.
Louisiana has the second-highest fatality rate, only behind Montana . . . and the fourth worst
careless driving rate. It’s also in the top ten in tickets and drunk driving.
The rest of the ten worst driving states are: Missouri, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona,
Kentucky, Alabama, Montana, and Nevada.
On the other end, the people of Rhode Island came out as the best drivers in the country.
The rest of the top ten driving states are: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Hampshire,
Oregon, Maine, Illinois, Nebraska, and Ohio.
Complete Rankings
|State
|Fatalities Per Million Miles
|Ticketing Rank
|Drunk
|Failure to Obey
|Careless
|Total Score
|Worst Driver Rank
|Louisiana
|49
|41
|41
|18
|47
|196
|1
|Missouri
|34
|45
|44
|19
|42
|184
|2
|Texas
|35
|47
|31
|38
|32
|183
|3
|Florida
|37
|50
|7
|40
|49
|183
|4
|Oklahoma
|40
|34
|25
|42
|39
|180
|5
|Arizona
|39
|40
|37
|33
|29
|178
|6
|Kentucky
|44
|16
|42
|17
|48
|167
|7
|Alabama
|42
|46
|29
|41
|7
|165
|8
|Montana
|50
|1
|49
|25
|40
|165
|9
|Nevada
|41
|48
|4
|44
|22
|159
|10
|South Carolina
|48
|33
|30
|45
|3
|159
|11
|North Carolina
|33
|43
|21
|30
|31
|158
|12
|North Dakota
|26
|3
|33
|50
|45
|157
|13
|Delaware
|29
|25
|36
|39
|27
|156
|14
|Tennessee
|36
|31
|45
|21
|23
|156
|15
|Kansas
|25
|28
|32
|26
|41
|152
|16
|Arkansas
|46
|19
|17
|20
|50
|152
|17
|Idaho
|38
|8
|34
|24
|44
|148
|18
|Georgia
|31
|49
|11
|43
|9
|143
|19
|Alaska
|24
|5
|48
|23
|34
|134
|20
|Iowa
|27
|36
|2
|49
|18
|132
|21
|South Dakota
|28
|4
|46
|46
|8
|132
|22
|Mississippi
|45
|39
|10
|3
|35
|132
|23
|New Mexico
|32
|10
|9
|28
|46
|125
|24
|Colorado
|21
|26
|35
|12
|30
|124
|25
|Pennsylvania
|30
|21
|20
|32
|19
|122
|26
|Hawaii
|12
|14
|47
|9
|38
|120
|27
|Wisconsin
|14
|18
|43
|15
|28
|118
|28
|New York
|5
|44
|16
|34
|17
|116
|29
|Vermont
|11
|17
|40
|22
|26
|116
|30
|Indiana
|22
|32
|14
|36
|10
|114
|31
|Michigan
|8
|27
|27
|37
|14
|113
|32
|West Virginia
|47
|7
|39
|4
|16
|113
|33
|Maryland
|18
|37
|19
|5
|33
|112
|34
|Minnesota
|2
|24
|13
|47
|25
|111
|35
|California
|13
|38
|22
|31
|6
|110
|36
|Wyoming
|43
|2
|50
|14
|1
|110
|37
|Washington
|6
|35
|23
|8
|37
|109
|38
|New Jersey
|4
|42
|8
|11
|43
|108
|39
|Utah
|17
|12
|15
|35
|24
|103
|40
|Ohio
|20
|29
|3
|29
|20
|101
|41
|Nebraska
|19
|9
|1
|48
|21
|98
|42
|Illinois
|9
|30
|18
|27
|13
|97
|43
|Maine
|16
|6
|26
|7
|36
|91
|44
|Oregon
|23
|11
|38
|6
|11
|89
|45
|New Hampshire
|15
|15
|24
|2
|12
|68
|46
|Virginia
|10
|23
|6
|16
|5
|60
|47
|Massachusetts
|1
|22
|5
|13
|15
|56
|48
|Connecticut
|7
|20
|12
|10
|4
|53
|49
|Rhode Island
|3
|13
|28
|1
|2
|47
|50
I can’t believe how low Washington & how high Nevada are on this list. When we left Nevada, we thought the drivers in Washington were clumsy, insane, selfish, blind, suicidal, etc. & longed for Nevada drivers. These idiots never look left when pulling out, sweep 3 lanes without signaling, have made Cutting California Corners their own, & start swerving the moment a drop of water hits their windshields. There are ambulances every half hour for some traffic incident, & it takes 2 hours to get in or out of Seattle to the nearest town.
I have lived in many states and driven in almost all. I just moved to Montana from Arizona and after living here almost fear driving. You never know if at 1 in the afternoon someone may be drunk driving or if they wi ll drive through a red light. I also work in auto insurance and most claim calls I receive are due to failure to obey a traffic sign or due to other party drunk driving. Honestly, Montana is by far the worst state driving.