This is the most thorough attempt we’ve ever seen to rank the 50 states by driving ability. So let’s
get ready to JUDGE…
All 50 states got ranked by fatalities per million miles driven, number of tickets, drunk driving rates,
and careless driving rates. Then the ranks in those categories were averaged out.

And the state with the WORST drivers in the country is . . . Louisiana.

Louisiana has the second-highest fatality rate, only behind Montana . . . and the fourth worst
careless driving rate. It’s also in the top ten in tickets and drunk driving.

The rest of the ten worst driving states are: Missouri, Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona,
Kentucky, Alabama, Montana, and Nevada.

On the other end, the people of Rhode Island came out as the best drivers in the country.

The rest of the top ten driving states are: Connecticut, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Hampshire,
Oregon, Maine, Illinois, Nebraska, and Ohio.

Complete Rankings

State Fatalities Per Million Miles Ticketing Rank Drunk Failure to Obey Careless Total Score Worst Driver Rank
Louisiana 49 41 41 18 47 196 1
Missouri 34 45 44 19 42 184 2
Texas 35 47 31 38 32 183 3
Florida 37 50 7 40 49 183 4
Oklahoma 40 34 25 42 39 180 5
Arizona 39 40 37 33 29 178 6
Kentucky 44 16 42 17 48 167 7
Alabama 42 46 29 41 7 165 8
Montana 50 1 49 25 40 165 9
Nevada 41 48 4 44 22 159 10
South Carolina 48 33 30 45 3 159 11
North Carolina 33 43 21 30 31 158 12
North Dakota 26 3 33 50 45 157 13
Delaware 29 25 36 39 27 156 14
Tennessee 36 31 45 21 23 156 15
Kansas 25 28 32 26 41 152 16
Arkansas 46 19 17 20 50 152 17
Idaho 38 8 34 24 44 148 18
Georgia 31 49 11 43 9 143 19
Alaska 24 5 48 23 34 134 20
Iowa 27 36 2 49 18 132 21
South Dakota 28 4 46 46 8 132 22
Mississippi 45 39 10 3 35 132 23
New Mexico 32 10 9 28 46 125 24
Colorado 21 26 35 12 30 124 25
Pennsylvania 30 21 20 32 19 122 26
Hawaii 12 14 47 9 38 120 27
Wisconsin 14 18 43 15 28 118 28
New York 5 44 16 34 17 116 29
Vermont 11 17 40 22 26 116 30
Indiana 22 32 14 36 10 114 31
Michigan 8 27 27 37 14 113 32
West Virginia 47 7 39 4 16 113 33
Maryland 18 37 19 5 33 112 34
Minnesota 2 24 13 47 25 111 35
California 13 38 22 31 6 110 36
Wyoming 43 2 50 14 1 110 37
Washington 6 35 23 8 37 109 38
New Jersey 4 42 8 11 43 108 39
Utah 17 12 15 35 24 103 40
Ohio 20 29 3 29 20 101 41
Nebraska 19 9 1 48 21 98 42
Illinois 9 30 18 27 13 97 43
Maine 16 6 26 7 36 91 44
Oregon 23 11 38 6 11 89 45
New Hampshire 15 15 24 2 12 68 46
Virginia 10 23 6 16 5 60 47
Massachusetts 1 22 5 13 15 56 48
Connecticut 7 20 12 10 4 53 49
Rhode Island 3 13 28 1 2 47 50
Comments (2)
  1. Lieutenant BaconWaffles says:
    November 12, 2017 at 3:52 am

    I can’t believe how low Washington & how high Nevada are on this list. When we left Nevada, we thought the drivers in Washington were clumsy, insane, selfish, blind, suicidal, etc. & longed for Nevada drivers. These idiots never look left when pulling out, sweep 3 lanes without signaling, have made Cutting California Corners their own, & start swerving the moment a drop of water hits their windshields. There are ambulances every half hour for some traffic incident, & it takes 2 hours to get in or out of Seattle to the nearest town.

    Reply
  2. Ash says:
    November 9, 2011 at 11:28 am

    I have lived in many states and driven in almost all. I just moved to Montana from Arizona and after living here almost fear driving. You never know if at 1 in the afternoon someone may be drunk driving or if they wi ll drive through a red light. I also work in auto insurance and most claim calls I receive are due to failure to obey a traffic sign or due to other party drunk driving. Honestly, Montana is by far the worst state driving.

    Reply

