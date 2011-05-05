Marie Osmond married her first husband, Stephen Craig, again on Wednesday and she wore the same wedding dress that she did when the couple first married in 1982.

It wasn’t hard for her to find her something old, “I was cleaning out my garage and all of a sudden this box showed up in this pile of stuff … and it was this dress and it was five days ago. I’m not kidding,” she says. “I can’t breathe, but I’m in it.”